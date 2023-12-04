GPH Connects Shore Power for Cruise Ships in Valletta

Global Ports Holding (GPH) celebrated the successful integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port, its subsidiary.

According to a press release, the milestone is a significant stride towards environmental sustainability and holds immense importance for both Valletta Cruise Port and GPH.

On Dec. 1, 2023, the Viking Saturn became the first-ever cruise vessel to be fully energized through the Onshore Power Supply (OPS) system at Valletta Cruise Port’s facilities.

On the following day, Viking Venus berthed on Boiler Wharf, joining Viking Saturn in the historic port, and was also simultaneously provided with shore power, with both Viking ships successfully powered through the OPS.

The achievement also represents the inaugural instance of shore-to-ship connectivity within the GPH port network.

“This accomplishment underscores our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and innovation,” said Mehmet Kutman, Chairman and CEO of Global Ports Holding.

“I extend my sincere thanks to the Maltese Government and Infrastructure Malta for their pivotal role in bringing this project to fruition. Special appreciation goes to the Valletta Cruise Port team for their persistent efforts and coordination.”

“The successful integration of shore power at Valletta Cruise Port stands as a testament to our dedication to eco-friendly initiatives,” said Stephen Xuereb, COO of Global Ports Holding and GM of Valletta Cruise Port.

“We prioritize Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, and this achievement aligns with our commitment to advancing green energy solutions across all GPH facilities,” he added.

This €49.9 million initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Infrastructure Malta, and Transport Malta, and supported by Valletta Cruise Port, provides shore power on the five main cruise ship quays of Valletta’s Grand Harbour.

The initiative results in major air quality improvements, Global Ports Holdings said, with drastic emission reduction.

The shore supply powers up cruise ships with energy and shuts down the onboard generators, meeting stringent environmental regulations.

During a recent visit to the Valletta Cruise Port, Prime Minister Robert Abela voiced support for the initiative, characterizing it as a crucial undertaking. He also underscored the government’s dedication to fostering sustainable practices within the maritime industry.

Recognizing the environmental challenges at hand, he emphasized the project’s role in not only addressing these challenges but also presenting a significant economic opportunity.

“This project, among many others, showcases the Maltese government’s commitment to leading the way in implementing changes essential for a robust and sustainable economy, Prime Minister Abela stated.

This milestone also signifies a strategic step towards the broader implementation of sustainable practices across Global Ports Holding’s entire port network, the company noted, as part of its commitment to prioritize ESG initiatives and to contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future for the cruise industry and the communities it serves.