GPH CEO Kutman Visits Tarragona Port Construction Site

On Tuesday, December 19, CEO of Global Ports Holding (GPH) Mehmet Kutman visited Port Tarragona’s construction site to monitor the progress of the future terminal, according to a press release.

Accompanied by Javier Rodríguez, GPH’s West Med and Asia regional director, and Alba Colet, commercial manager of Tarragona Cruise Port, the delegation met with Saül Garreta, the president of the Port Authority of Tarragona (APT), to provide an update of the construction work at the Balears Wharf in the port.

Attendees at the meeting also included General Director, Ramon García; Commercial and Business Development Director, Genoveva Climent; Infrastructure Director, Carles Segura and other members of the APT Executive Committee.

Construction began in June 2023, and since then, significant progress has been made, with tasks distributed between Balears Wharf and the Almería warehouse where modules for the terminal assembly are being constructed. Once assembled, these modules will form a a sustainable building complete with a cafeteria, retail shops and offices.

Currently, 100 percent of the foundation has been completed at Balears Wharf, including some modules, the central hall and canopies. The lifting of the metal roof structure is also underway.

In addition, the transfer of modules from the Almería factory to the construction site began last week, starting with the first 6 pieces. This process will extend until mid-January, by which time it is expected that all 28 modules will have arrived, allowing the final and visible form of the building to take shape once assembled.

From this point on, the focus of the construction will be on the roof, interior finishes and installations, to complete the project by April 30, 2024.