Further Delay for Amera Drydock

The drydocking of Phoenix Reisen’s Amera is reportedly facing another delay.

With the ship being delayed in drydock, the company chartered the Celestyal Journey.

The Celestyal Journey then took over Amera’s 25-night trip to Cape Town, part of the Amera’s world cruise, with plans to switch the ships in Cape Town on January 15, 2024. However, the work on the Amera in Gdansk has still not been completed, according to German media sources.

According to Phoenix Reisen’s website, Amera’s departure from Gdansk is now scheduled for January 14, 2024.

From there, the ship should set course for the Seychelles, where the ship change should take place around two to three weeks later than originally planned.

Given the delay, the second leg of Amera’s world tour is likely to be taken over by the Celestyal Journey. The ship exchange in the Seychelles will take place at the beginning of February 2024.