Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Further Delay for Amera Drydock

Amera

The drydocking of Phoenix Reisen’s Amera is reportedly facing another delay.

With the ship being delayed in drydock, the company chartered the Celestyal Journey. 

The Celestyal Journey then took over Amera’s 25-night trip to Cape Town, part of the Amera’s world cruise, with plans to switch the ships in Cape Town on January 15, 2024. However, the work on the Amera in Gdansk has still not been completed, according to German media sources.

According to Phoenix Reisen’s website, Amera’s departure from Gdansk is now scheduled for January 14, 2024.

From there, the ship should set course for the Seychelles, where the ship change should take place around two to three weeks later than originally planned.

Given the delay, the second leg of Amera’s world tour is likely to be taken over by the Celestyal Journey. The ship exchange in the Seychelles will take place at the beginning of February 2024.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.