Fred. Olsen Announces New Cruise Sale

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced its new cruise sale, with sailings starting from £799 per person, with a choice of additional savings.

Guests who book before January 31 can choose between free drinks package or onboard spending on sailings throughout 2024 and 2025 on the Bolette, the Borealis and the Balmoral.

The offer includes over 100 sailings with durations ranging from five to 110 nights, the company said in a statement.

“As we edge nearer to 2024, everyone’s thoughts are turning to holiday plans, the destinations at the top of their list and the type of experiences they would like to enjoy,” said Clare Ward, director of product and customer service.

“Throughout both next year and 2025, we have a wide range of sailings for guests to enjoy. Whether they are looking to delve into history, seek out natural wonders and wildlife, embrace local cultures and ways of life, or simply enjoy life at sea, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines would love to welcome guests onboard our smaller ships.”

There are also savings for solo travellers with sailings from £999 per person.

Members of Fred. Olsen’s Oceans loyalty program can take advantage of an additional 5 percent saving when booking before December 22.

Departures are available from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Rosyth, Portsmouth and Dover.