Four Seasons Yachts Cuts Steel on First Newbuild

Four Seasons, together with luxury yachting company Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd and the Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, has marked the initial milestone of the first cut of steel for the inaugural Four Seasons Yachts vessel at a steel-cutting ceremony.

According to a press release, the celebratory moment took place at Fincantieri’s Ancona shipyard on Nov. 29, and was attended by Thatcher Brown, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Joint Operations of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings LTD, and Owner/Joint Operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

Also present were Damien O’Connor, Senior Vice President of Yacht Operations; Christian Urbat, Senior Vice President, Design Services Global of Four Seasons; Jan Sorensen, Vice President – New Build; John Polimenakos, Chief Information Officer; Captain William Wright, Senior Marine Advisor; and James Cabello, Head of Port Operations & Logistics, in addition to Fincantieri’s Shipyard Director Gilberto Tobaldi.

The celebratory moment represented the official start of production of its first 95-suite vessel, which is scheduled to be delivered in November 2025, Four Seasons Yachts noted.

“Today is cause for great celebration, as this moment marks the beginning of the highly-anticipated ship building process,” said Larry Pimentel, President and CEO of Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd. and Joint Owner and Operator of Four Seasons Yachts.

“We are officially on our way to creating this ‘category of one’ Four Seasons Yacht and this ceremonial start button will forever be remembered as a beloved milestone in this elegant vessel’s history,” he added.

“As we eagerly approach the inaugural voyage of Four Seasons Yachts in 2025, I am proud to celebrate this exciting steel cutting milestone with our valued partners at Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings and Fincantieri,” said Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO of Four Seasons.

“Four Seasons Yachts will be another incredible luxury journey for our guests, complementing our Private Jet and Drive experiences and building upon the strength of our portfolio of iconic hotels and resorts worldwide.”

Image: Left to Right Gilberto Tobaldi Fincantieri Shipyard Director and Thatcher Brown COO Head of Joint Operations Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings Ltd, Owner Operator Four Seasons Yachts