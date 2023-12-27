Five Ships Under Construction for American Cruise Lines

American Cruise Lines announced that it currently has five more new ships under construction, scheduled for delivery over the next two years, according to a press release.

These are in addition to the three ships that American took delivery of this year.

All five newbuilds will be for the U.S. market and will feature a mix of American Riverboats and Coastal Cats. The new ships will help the line’s expansion on the coasts and renew its focus on the Mississippi and Columbia Rivers.

“The new contract is an exciting expansion of the American Cruise Lines fleet,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines.

“After several years building the coastal fleet, we are once again ready to begin building out the U.S. River cruise capacity.”

The new ships will be built by Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury, MD. The company said it will release more information in the first quarter.