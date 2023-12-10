Explora I Visits Curacao for the First Time

Explora Journey’s Explora I visited Curaçao for the first time earlier this month. Sailing its inaugural season in the Caribbean, the luxury vessel arrived in Willemstad for an overnight call on Dec. 1, 2023.

To mark the maiden call, a special ceremony was held onboard the ship. According to Curaçao Port Authority (CPA), the event included a plaque exchange and was attended by the ship’s captain, CPA officers and representatives of Maduro Shipping – the shipping agency serving the Explora I.

Curaçao’s Minister of Economic Development Ruisandro Cijntje was also present, along with other representatives of the island’s Tourism and Customs departments.

The visit to Curaçao was part of a nine-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean and the Antilles. Sailing roundtrip from Barbados, the itinerary featured visits to a total of six destinations in the region, including Bonaire, Martinique and St. Vincent.

Continuing its maiden season in the Caribbean, the Explora I is now set to return to Curaçao for additional visits in January, February and March 2024.

As the first ship in the fleet of Explora Journeys, the Explora I entered service in August. Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 64,000-ton vessel was designed to offer a luxury product.

According to Explora, the concept focuses on authentic connections and mindful choices, as well as highly curated and individualized experiences.

In order to deliver it, the ship offers an above-average guest/space ratio, a vast selection of dining venues and spacious cabins.

Five additional ships are currently being built for Explora Journeys, including the Explora II. After entering service in August 2024, the vessel is also set to visit Barbados in early 2025.

In addition to the Explora I, the Norwegian Joy also visited Curaçao on Dec. 1, 2023. The Norwegian Cruise Line vessel was sailing with 3,349 guests onboard, said the local port authority.