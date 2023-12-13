EWE Cruises and Tillberg Design of Sweden Set for New Expedition Project



A new expedition cruise vessel project, developed by EWE cruises, Deltamarin and Tillberg Design of Sweden, has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from the classification society DNV.

According to a press release issued by Tillberg Design of Sweden, the project was presented at Marintec Shanghai on Dec. 7, 2023, alongside the presentation of AiP certificates to the involved parties.

The innovative 17,000-ton vessel is designed for 200 passengers for worldwide service, covering both Arctic and tropical regions, the company said.

One of the unique design features of the new ship is the full capacity for simultaneous Zodiac expedition trips for all passengers.

Environmental friendliness is also a key design criterion of the vessel, it added, with the use of state-of-the-art technology for green operations.

The design of the vessel has been developed jointly by the owner EWE cruises, naval architect Deltamarin, architectural designer Tillberg of Sweden, and in close collaboration with Chinese Polar Guide Association.

“The EWE-project represents a new approach to expedition cruising for the Asian market. The ship will be a frontrunner both in design and in operations. Tillberg Design of Sweden is proud and excited to be part of the team,” said Iina Forsblom, TDoS Partner and Cruise Design Director.

The approval from DNV proves that the design basis for the project is compliant with prevailing rules and regulations.