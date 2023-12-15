Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Estillion Installs Oceanbase Contract FR Underlay on Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva

Estillion has installed the Oceanbase Contract FR underlay on the Norwegian Viva, according to a company statement.

This underlay was bonded to the subfloor and a carpet was installed on top.

“Our customer already had extensive experience with the Oceanbase Contract FR 6 mm,” said Margret Albers, sales department hospitality, leisure and marine at Estillon. “Due to the good experience in the past, choosing the underlay was not a difficult choice.”

The underlay has IMO certification and is produced from recycled polyurethane foam to ensure a stable and durable installation and increase the luxury and comfort of the carpet.

Estillion’s underlays are produced in various thicknesses and are designed to be lightweight to reduce fuel costs. The Oceanbase Contract FR weights 13.7kg per roll, according to the company

 

