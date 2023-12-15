Enova Steps Up Support for Hydrogen and Ammonia

The Norwegian government agency Enova has announced its final criteria for hydrogen- and ammonia-fueled vessels support and initiatives that will help establish a supply chain of the fuels for the maritime sector.

The purpose is to support the building of the foundation for hydrogen and ammonia fuel solutions, making these fuels available after 2030, Enova stated in a press release.

Companies can apply to have up to 80 percent of the extra investment costs associated with hydrogen and ammonia covered by Enova. The application deadline is March 15, 2024.

Other initiatives are intended to help create a supply chain of the fuels, including storage and bunkering facilities, along the coast of Norway. Again, Enova will cover up to 80 percent of the capital costs. The goal is to establish a supply chain of both hydrogen and ammonia.

Since spring of 2022, Enova said it has provided NOK 1.12 billion in support of the production of hydrogen from renewable sources and more than 25 hydrogen- and ammonia-fueled vessels.

One challenge, according to Enova, is that hydrogen and ammonia are significantly more expensive than traditional fossil fuels and the new initiatives are designed to overcome that barrier.

Enova was established in 2001 to promote environmentally friendly production and consumption of energy and to support the exploration of new sources of clean energy, reduce overall energy consumption, and promote energy efficiencies. It is financed through government funding.