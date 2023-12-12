Cunard Launches Queen Elizabeth’s 2025 Alaska Season

Cunard announced the launch of its Alaska 2025 season onboard the Queen Elizabeth, featuring 11 voyages in Alaska, ranging from seven to 11 nights.

Queen Elizabeth’s 2025 Alaska season will run from June 12 until September 25, sailing roundtrips from Seattle, the company said.

Cunard’s 2025 Alaska adventures will include Alaska Native Voices onboard, including a Cultural Heritage Guide, plus a Naturalist on every voyage. This season, the renowned mountaineer Kenton Cool, polar skier Preet Chandi and wildlife filmmaker Doug Allen will join Alaska voyages and share their stories.

The Alaska season will include 24 late-evening departures, giving guests plenty of time to explore port cities such as Ketchikan or Sitka. Other ports of call include Juneau, Skagway, Tracy Arm Fjord, Endicott Arm and Hubbard Glacier.

Travelers can look forward to exploring the Hubbard Glacier, joining a whale-watching expedition, or riding the world’s largest zipline at Icy Strait Point.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard said: “We are incredibly excited to offer guests the new opportunity of sailing roundtrip into Alaska from Seattle. Due to strong guest demand, Cunard is offering a full summer season in Alaska, allowing travelers to delve into the region’s wildlife and visit extraordinary cities, with extended time in port to fully appreciate this captivating destination.”

Sailings will be available for booking from December 12 exclusively for Cunard World Club Members, with bookings available to all from December 13.