Cunard Announces 50 Queen Anne Shore Experiences in 2024

Cunard has announced 50 new signature shore experiences across 60 ports for guests sailing onboard the Queen Anne during her maiden season, according to a statement.

In total, the Queen Anne’s new program includes over 700 shore experiences for the 115 calls the ship will make in 2024.

Experiences range from an exclusive orchestral performance in a secret location in Barcelona to a behind-the-scenes tour of St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City or enjoying the delicacies and wine tasting in the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Enchanted Forest of Madeira. Queen Anne’s shore experiences are ideal for culinary connoisseurs, nature lovers, adventurers and everyone in between.

The Queen Anne will embark on its seven-night maiden voyage to La Coruna and Lisbon on May 3, 2024. This will be followed by a 14-night voyage in the Canary Islands before traveling around the British Isles, visiting Scotland and Ireland.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “We are all incredibly excited to welcome Queen Anne to the Cunard fleet in May and it is only right that her maiden season is complemented with a truly captivating shore experience program. Our teams have worked meticulously to curate these 50 signature experiences to ensure that our guests encounter the essence of every port they explore. From ancient ruins and culinary escapades to helicopter rides and private snorkeling sessions, we’re delighted to be able to offer such exciting new shore experiences to Queen Anne’s guests.”