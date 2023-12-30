Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cruise Ships Set for Madeira Fireworks

New Years Eve in Funchal

The city of Funchal, Madeira, is gearing up for its New Year’s Eve celebration, with a number of cruise ships expected to dock in the bay to witness the legendary fireworks display.

This tradition has become a major draw for tourists and cruise passengers alike, who come to Madeira to ring in the new year with a light show.

Cruise Ship Lineup

The following cruise ships are confirmed to be in attendance for the New Year’s Eve festivities:

  • Borealis (Fred Olsen Cruise Lines)
  • Spirit of Adventure (Saga Cruises)
  • Arcadia (P&O Cruises)
  • Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 3 (TUI Cruises)
  • Queen Victoria (Cunard Line)
  • AIDAcosma (AIDA Cruises)
  • Marella Explorer (Marella Cruises)

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

51 Ships | 109,838 Berths | $35 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.