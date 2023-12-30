Cruise Ships Set for Madeira Fireworks

The city of Funchal, Madeira, is gearing up for its New Year’s Eve celebration, with a number of cruise ships expected to dock in the bay to witness the legendary fireworks display.

This tradition has become a major draw for tourists and cruise passengers alike, who come to Madeira to ring in the new year with a light show.

Cruise Ship Lineup

The following cruise ships are confirmed to be in attendance for the New Year’s Eve festivities: