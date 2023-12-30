Cruise Ships Set for Madeira Fireworks

The city of Funchal, Madeira, is gearing up for its New Year’s Eve celebration, with a number of cruise ships expected to dock in the bay to witness the legendary fireworks display.
This tradition has become a major draw for tourists and cruise passengers alike, who come to Madeira to ring in the new year with a light show.
Cruise Ship Lineup
The following cruise ships are confirmed to be in attendance for the New Year’s Eve festivities:
- Borealis (Fred Olsen Cruise Lines)
- Spirit of Adventure (Saga Cruises)
- Arcadia (P&O Cruises)
- Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 3 (TUI Cruises)
- Queen Victoria (Cunard Line)
- AIDAcosma (AIDA Cruises)
- Marella Explorer (Marella Cruises)