Cruise Executive Neil Palomba Launches New Consulting Company

Neil Palomba Consulting LLC was officially launched today. Founded by industry veteran Neil Palomba, the new consulting company focuses on offering expertise and turn-key solutions for cruise lines and hotels, it said.

With a robust portfolio of companies and collaborations with industry experts, Neil Palomba Consulting LLC aims to provide comprehensive services, the company added, in areas that span design, construction, management, operation, optimization, furnishings and supplies.

With over 27 years of career in the cruise industry, Palomba assembled what it calls a team of experts to understand the demands of the travel and hospitality industry.

Among the new company’s skills is helping brands enhance their customer experience, in addition to their market shares, in order to boost their revenues.

Neil Palomba Consulting LLC also offers hospitality management for improved guest services and maximized profitability.

Specifically for the cruise industry, the new company’s portfolio includes itinerary planning, onboard services, sales, market, revenue management strategies, and more.

Throughout his career, Neil Palomba has held several senior executive positions in the cruise industry before establishing his consultancy company.

Most recently, Neil served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer for Carnival Cruise Line, overseeing all hotel operations and onboard revenue areas for an annual guest capacity of over 5 million.

Previously, as President of Costa Cruises, he directed various aspects of the brand, including strategy, product design, guest care, sales, marketing, revenue management, and fleet deployment.

Prior to his role as President, Neil served as the Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations and Guest Experience for Costa. He also held executive roles at MSC Cruises, both in the U.S. and in Europe, in addition to a chairman position at the European Cruise Council, now CLIA Europe.

Neil holds leadership certifications from the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne and the London Business School, as well as advanced certification in Hospitality Management from Cornell University and in Strategy & Competitive Advantage at Harvard University.