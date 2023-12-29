Costa Serena Crew Rescues Five Off Indian Coast

The Costa Serena crew saved a group of five shipwrecked fishermen in difficulty who were seen while the ship was sailing the Arabic Sea west of the Indian coasts, according to a press release.

During its planned passage from Mumbai to Kochi on December 25 at around 12:30 pm, the Costa Serena bridge received a phone call from two guests onboard, who reported having noticed from their cabin’s balcony a group of people with life jackets, stranded at sea approximately 1 mile from the ship.

Under the guidance of Captain Andrea Bardi, the ship immediately slowed down its speed and altered its route to begin the search and rescue operation of the stranded fishermen.

Upon receiving the call, the bridge notified the Indian Coast Guard, who reached the area after several hours and took over the SAR operation by following the precise coordinates as provided by the Costa Serena Captain.

All five people were safely recovered by the Indian Coast Guard and are currently receiving first-aid treatment at Mumbai Hospital and are reportedly in good health.

On December 26, while the Costa Serena was docked at the port of Kochi, the Captain of the Indian Coast Guard delivered an appreciation plaque to the ship’s Captain and his crew, thanking them for the efforts made during the search and rescue operation.