Coral Expeditions Brings Back Circumnavigation of Australia in 2025

After its inaugural Circumnavigation of Australia in 2022, Coral Expeditions announced a new “Australia’s Coastal Legend” expedition onboard the Coral Adventurer in October 2025, according to a press release.

Departing Cairns on October 17, 2025, the 60-night itinerary will include 48 excursion experiences dispersed around the coastal landscape of Australia. Guests will be accompanied by a range of special hosts to share experiences such as seasonal encounters with endemic marine and terrestrial flora and fauna, cultural connections with remote coastal communities and more.

The adventure will also feature three event experiences including a special cultural feast and performances in the Thursday Islands, a winemaker’s lunch event with paired wines in Margaret River and a charter flight to enjoy a day in the Queensland outback.

“Our team is excited to launch this epic new voyage,” said Jeff Gillies, commercial director. “The first voyage in 2022 has become a legend amongst our guests and crew, and we have many learnings to make the next edition even better again. Our focus will be to deliver a product that is more than just a sail around. We are planned to have 48 excursion days making this a true expedition adventure of the style only a pioneer could deliver”.

“One key new element will be that our culinary team has developed a program of shore excursions and onboard offerings inspired by the globally renowned regional produce we will find along the way. This will include tastings of cool climate wines in Tasmania’s Tamar region, indulging in oysters and abalone fresh from the sea in South Australia, enjoying a special seafood night onboard whilst in the Houtman’s Abrolhos Islands and sampling the tropical delights of northern Australia’s fruits and native ingredients.”

Highlights of the “Australia’s Coastal Legend” cruise include:

Walk on country with traditional First Nations elders on Stanley Island

A Champagne toast at Pajinka on the Tip of Australia

Connecting with indigenous culture and community in Yirkkala and the Tiwi Islands

Visiting the sites of historic shipwrecks and learning about early explorers and traders

Guided walks ashore in the rugged Dampier archipelago

Exploring wildlife encounters with rare seabirds and marine mammals at island outposts of the Lacapedes, Montebello and Murion Islands

Visiting small communities and coastal townships to meet the locals of Esperance and Port Fairy

Prices for the “Australia’s Coastal Legend” circumnavigation voyage start at $54,000 per person for the Coral Deck stateroom and up to $121,500 per person for the Bridge Deck Balcony Suites.

