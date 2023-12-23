Chef Morimoto’s First Restaurant at Sea Opens Aboard Nieuw Amsterdam

Morimoto By Sea, Holland America Line’s newest specialty restaurant, officially opened aboard Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam on Dec. 21, according to a press release.

Morimoto By Sea is the first restaurant at sea by Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, who is also the line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador. Chef Morimoto attended the opening night, along with Holland America Line executives and Nieuw Amsterdam guests.

During the opening celebration, Chef Morimoto conducted a traditional sake barrel ceremony where he cracked open the barrel and shared the sake with guests for a toast.

“We recently transformed space on Nieuw Amsterdam into a beautiful Morimoto By Sea restaurant, and we are thrilled to be here to officially open the dining experience for our guests,” said Michael Stendebach, vice president of food, beverage and rooms division at Holland America Line. “Adding Morimoto By Sea both as a stand-alone venue and a pop-up is another way we continue to elevate our culinary offerings, and we are honored to have Chef Morimoto on board to celebrate the launch.”

The new restaurant is part of Holland America Line’s global fresh fish program, which also includes a Morimoto By Sea pop-up experience once per sailing onboard the rest of the fleet in either Pinnacle Grill or Tamarind. The dishes served at Morimoto By Sea are sourced from a global network of 60 ports and include 80 types of fresh fish.

The menu also includes a selection of beef, chicken, vegetarian and vegan options as well as a sushi menu for additional purchase.

“I am always excited to open a new restaurant, and this grand opening is very special because it is my first restaurant on a cruise ship,” said Chef Morimoto. “I’ve cooked on land, on television, and now on the oceans. I look forward to Holland America Line guests experiencing my dishes.”

In addition to the cuisine, Morimoto By Sea features Chef Morimoto’s exclusive alcoholic beverages, including Morimoto Dream Brut Rosé and Morimoto Junmai Daiginjo Sake.