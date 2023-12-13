Celebrity Edge Completes Five Years in Service

The Celebrity Edge recently completed its fifth anniversary.

Following four years of planning and a 23-month construction period, the vessel was delivered to Celebrity Cruises on October 31, 2018.

Launching a new class for the brand, the Edge was built at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France.

After leaving the facility, the 2,900-guest vessel set sail on a 4,000-mile transatlantic crossing to its first homeport, the Cruise Terminal 25 (T25) at Port Everglades, in Fort Lauderdale.

Then, on December 9, 2018, the Celebrity Edge departed on its maiden voyage: a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean.

During its inaugural season, the ship continued to sail in the Caribbean, offering alternating itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

The cruises featured visits to several ports of call in the region, including Key West, in Florida; George Town, in the Caymans; Cozumel, in Mexico; Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; and Nassau, in the Bahamas.

Following the deployment, the Celebrity Edge crossed the Atlantic again in the spring of 2019 for a complete program in the Mediterranean.

The inaugural season in the region included seven- to 11-night cruises to several cities, such as Barcelona and Ibiza, in Spain; Marseille, in France; and Naples, in Italy.

After additional seasons in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, the Edge is currently offering its first ever program in the South Pacific.

Sailing from Sydney and Auckland, the vessel offers different itineraries to Australia, New Zealand and other countries in the region.

In 2024 the Celebrity Edge is scheduled to debut in Alaska, offering a series of seven-night cruises departing from Seattle.

The program’s regular itinerary also features visits to Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway, in addition to scenic cruising at the Tracy Arm Fjord, and a call in Canada’s Victoria.

After debuting, the Celebrity Edge was followed by three sister ships, the 2020-built Celebrity Apex, the 2022-built Celebrity Beyond and the 2023-built Celebrity Ascent.

Closing out the series, a fifth ship, the Celebrity Xcel, is scheduled to enter service for Celebrity Cruises in 2025.