Celebrity Cruises Starts Biggest Caribbean Season Yet

Celebrity Cruises has started its 2023-24 Caribbean season. With nine ships sailing the region, this is the cruise line’s biggest Caribbean season so far, according to a press release.

The itineraries range from new three-night short getaways to 12-night vacations. In addition, select sailings will call on the Perfect Day at Coco Cay, providing access to the exclusive private island experience. In December 2024, a Celebrity ship will sail from Port Canaveral for the first time.

“As cooler weather sets in across the country, this is the time of year we start to think about trading the inevitable winter blues for gorgeous Caribbean blues,” said Katina Athanasiou, senior vice president of sales & service, The Americas, at Celebrity Cruises.

“Our 2024 Caribbean season is designed with a wide range of ships and itineraries for travelers to choose from. It’s our mission to make our guests feel like a VIP, and leave feeling refreshed and energized.”

The Celebrity Ascent, the fourth and newest ship in the brand’s Edge Series, made her Caribbean debut on December 3, 2023. She will make round-trip sailings from Celebrity’s Terminal 25 at Port Everglades every Sunday, journeying through the islands on seven-night Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries.

The Celebrity Apex will depart from Ft. Lauderdale and offer rotating seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

The two dedicated Caribbean ships, the Celebrity Beyond and the Celebrity Reflection will begin sailing in April 2024.

Sailing out of Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Beyond features a mix of six and eight-night journeys, which visit destinations like Grand Cayman, The Bahamas, Mexico, and the Dutch Caribbean islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao.

For the first time, travelers will also have the opportunity to getaway every weekend on the Celebrity Reflection’s new three and four-night itineraries.

The Celebrity Silhouette, recently modernized as part of the Celebrity Revolution, is returning to the Bahamas and the Southern Caribbean with itineraries from Ft. Lauderdale ranging from 4- to 11- nights.

The Celebrity Constellation is offering a 12-night cruise departing from Tampa that starts with a double overnight stay in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday, before taking guests to Honduras, Belize, and Cozumel.

The Celebrity Summit will sail from Miami on alternating four- and five-night Western Caribbean itineraries.

The Celebrity Equinox and the Celebrity Eclipse round out the 2024 Caribbean itineraries with five to 10-night Southern Caribbean sailings on the Celebrity Equinox, and Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries onboard Celebrity Eclipse in October 2024.

Beginning December 2024, the Celebrity Equinox will offer seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral.