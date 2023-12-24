Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Celebration Key: Carnival’s Strategic $500 Million Port Investment

Celebration Key

Carnival’s new Celebration Key destination is a $500 million investment, according to Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

The company plans to send 18 Carnival ships to the private Bahamas destination, working the port into itineraries as soon as its ready in 2025.

 Carnival’s Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with a range of amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach as well as retail, food and beverage options for guests to enjoy.

In addition, the adjacent cruise pier will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel Class ships at the same time

