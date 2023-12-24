Celebration Key: Carnival’s Strategic $500 Million Port Investment

Carnival’s new Celebration Key destination is a $500 million investment, according to Josh Weinstein, CEO, speaking on the company’s year-end and fourth quarter earnings call.

The company plans to send 18 Carnival ships to the private Bahamas destination, working the port into itineraries as soon as its ready in 2025.

“We began construction on Celebration Key which will be the largest and closest exclusive destination in our destination portfolio and a real game changer for Carnival Cruise Line,” Weinstein said.

“We’ll bring 18 Carnival ships departing from nine homeports to Celebration Key and while we are still about 1.5 years from going live we are already ramping up the awareness and excitement around the fantastic destination,” Weinstein said.

“We’ve also started the process for a significant upside in guest traffic at Half Moon Cay, our exclusive and beautiful pristine island destination in the Bahamas, with the creation of a pierside berth that can accommodate even our largest vessels.”

Carnival’s Celebration Key will offer a uniquely Bahamian experience with a range of amenities, including a one-mile stretch of white-sand beach as well as retail, food and beverage options for guests to enjoy.

In addition, the adjacent cruise pier will be able to accommodate up to two of Carnival’s Excel Class ships at the same time