Carnival Opens 2025 Carnival Venezia Sailings From New York

Carnival Cruise Line announced the opening of summer and fall 2025 cruises aboard the Carnival Venezia from New York.

In addition, the cruise line also revealed a range of Bermuda cruises onboard the Carnival Venezia, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunshine and the Carnival Spirit.

“Carnival Venezia is a unique ship, and so is her deployment schedule. From weekend getaways to longer Carnival Journeys sailings, our guests sailing on this ship have a range of great options to choose from – with many visits to Bermuda among them. These added sailings are unlocking our richest Bermuda deployment, with more cruises set to call on the popular destination than ever before,” said Fred Stein, vice president of revenue planning and deployment for Carnival Cruise Line.

New itineraries open for sale in 2025-26 include:

Bermuda Cruises

From New York, the Carnival Venezia will operate sailings to Bermuda, including four-day weekend getaways departing on Thursdays and special five-day cruises in August and October offering a chance to spend two days in Bermuda.

The Carnival Venezia’s seven-day sailings visit Bermuda for three days, while another week-long option includes visiting Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada.

Seven week-long cruises aboard the Carnival Pride departing Baltimore are also available, along with seven six-day cruises onboard the Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk, VA.

Eastern Caribbean Cruises

The Carnival Venezia will sail a range of new eight-, nine- and ten-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York. Ports of call include San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grand Turk, St. Thomas; St. Maarten; Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas and Carnival’s new exclusive destination Celebration Key.

Carnival Journeys Cruises

Also open for sale are new 12-day Carnival Journeys. Two are roundtrip sailings from New York, with visits to destinations such as St. Kitts; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Dominica; Barbados; and St. Lucia. Another Carnival Journeys cruise will include ports of call in Aruba; Curacao and St. Croix before repositioning the ship to its seasonal homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla. An 11-day Carnival Journeys itinerary features visits to Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao and St. Thomas, USVI ending in New York.

Additional 2025 sailings onboard the Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral are also open for sale, including a three-day getaway visiting Celebration Key and a week-long Western Caribbean voyage visiting Mahogany Bay; Belize and Cozumel, Mexico