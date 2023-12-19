Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Jubilee Presents New Experiences for Families

Planet Play at Sea is a play space for toddler's modeled after a playground at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

Carnival Cruise Line’s new ship, the Carnival Jubilee, will introduce a range of new and reimagined experiences designed for kids, tweens, teens and their families.

“Kids and multigenerational families sailing on Carnival Jubilee are set to enjoy a new level of fun with all new experiences tailored to every age group. We’re welcoming new characters, creating new spaces, and telling new stories so everyone in the family can make the most of their cruise vacation,” said Melissa Mahaffey, Carnival’s director of youth and family experience.

Carnival is expanding its Space Cruisers program through a partnership with the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Guests will be able to climb the space wall inside Camp Ocean to imagine they’re in a space capsule, surrounded by NASA space imagery.

In the Currents zone with a virtual aquarium, kids can design a unique sea creature and watch it come to life on the screens on the walls and ceiling.

Carnival’s See The World program will also be expanded on the Carnival Jubilee. The Panagbenga Festival was developed collaboratively with Carnival’s onboard team members from the Philippines to ensure its authenticity. With a flower parade and cultural jewelry-making activity, teens in Club O2 and Circle “C,” can discover culturally rich experiences.

There will also be a new themed program for kids titled Night Owls Camp Out, with outdoor camp-themed challenges like cornhole and horseshoes, as well as fort building, obstacle courses through the “forest,” and singing songs around a “campfire”.

Soon to launch will be Dr. Seuss Breakfast, beginning Jan. 6, 2024. The new take on the breakfast celebrates individuality and offers new menu items, activities, music and more. After launching onboard the Carnival Jubilee, the breakfast will be implemented into Seuss at Sea programs across the fleet.

Starting on Feb 17, 2024, Carnival’s Seuss-a-palooza Parade is welcoming a new character “Fox in Socks”. During the Parade, imagery on the LED screens along the walls and ceiling of the area will create an immersive underwater world inspired by Dr. Seuss.

Also coming soon is Planet Play at Sea, a space-themed toddler playground to be added to the ship after its initial launch. The immersive play experience, located at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, is designed to inspire imagination and space exploration for the youngest cruisers.

 

