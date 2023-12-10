Carnival Cruise Line to Raise Wi-Fi Prices

Carnival Cruise Line is increasing the price of its onboard Wi-Fi packages starting on Dec. 8, 2023.

According to emails sent to booked passengers, the company’s three different internet plans will see different pricing increases.

The individual Social Package will see its pre-cruise purchase price go from $12.75 per day to $15.30 per day.

For onboard purchases, the plan will see a higher rate increase, going from the current $15.00 per day to $18.00 per day.

The Social Package includes unlimited access to the most popular social websites and applications, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Linkedin, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp and SnapChat.

The Value Package is also set for increased rates. For pre-cruise purchases, the individual internet plan will cost $19.55 per day, up from $17.00 per day. When purchased onboard, the internet plan will cost $23.00 per day, up from $20.00 per day.

According to Carnival, the Value Package includes unlimited access to different websites, including e-mail, news, sports, weather, banking and finance.

The internet plan also includes access to social media but does not support Skype calling or music/video streaming (such as Spotify or Netflix).

The Premium Package will see significant price increase as well. The plan includes the fastest possible connection, Carnival said, at speeds up to 3 times faster than the Value Plan.

Supporting Skype, Zoom and Teams video calling, the individual package will see a $2.55 increase for pre-cruise purchases, reaching a $21.25 per day rate.

For onboard purchasing, the individual Premium Package saw an increase of $3.00, going from $22.00 to $25.00 per day.

Both the Value and the Premium plans also have single-day options available for purchasing onboard. The current price for a 24-hour period is, respectively, $22.00 and $30.00.

An increase in these prices is also expected, the new rates, however, are yet to be determined by Carnival.