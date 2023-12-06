Carnival Corporation Reaches Food Waste Reduction Milestone

Carnival Corporation announced it has achieved a 38 percent reduction in food waste per passenger, bringing it closer to the target 40 percent reduction per person by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030.

This new milestone comes less than a year after surpassing the previous 30 percent food waste reduction goal outlined in its 2022 Sustainability Report.

To achieve its goals, the company has implemented a range of measures onboard its ships to minimize unused food across every aspect of food preparation and dining services. In addition, Carnival Corporation has invested in advanced waste management technologies such as biodigesters to naturally break down and responsibly dispose of unused food. Together, these measures bring the company closer to achieving its 2030 food waste reduction goal.

“One of the many ways we create unforgettable happiness for our guests is through world-class food and dining experiences on our ships,” said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation.

“Our food tells a story and it’s a labor of love to serve amazing meals to millions of guests each year while making sure we manage it in the most sustainable way possible. It’s a virtuous cycle from start to finish that reduces our environmental footprint while ensuring the extraordinary guest experiences that make our world-class cruise lines stand out.”

The company has implemented a range of practical, technological and educational initiatives designed to cut food loss such as: analyzing guest dining trends and flow; using AI technology to optimize food use onboard its ships such as purchasing fresh ingredients; and launching onboard awareness campaigns to educate both guests and crew on doing their part to help reduce food waste onboard.

Additionally, the company continues to innovate its approach to reducing waste by installing technologies such as dehydrators, which enable ships to sustainably break down a wider range of food items, including fruit and vegetable rinds, animal fats and other solid foods that are traditionally harder to break down. To date, Carnival Corporation has installed over 45 food dehydrators across its fleet to remove excess water from leftover food, reducing waste volume by up to 90 percent.