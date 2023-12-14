Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Corp. Schedules Year-End Earnings Call

Carnival Splendor in Sydney

Carnival Corporation has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. (EST); 3 p.m. (GMT) to discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results which are expected to be released that morning.

The release and call will concentrate on the company’s fourth quarter and full-year earnings, as well as lay groundwork for what to expect in 2024.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company’s websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

 

