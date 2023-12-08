Twitter Facebook Linkedin

BVPA Welcomes Norwegian Prima For Inaugural Call

Prima Inaugural Call

The British Virgin Islands Ports Authority (BVIPA) welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line’s Prima for the first time on December 6, 2023.

In collaboration with the Tortola Pier Park, British Virgin Islands Tourist Board (BVITB) and local ship agent Island Shipping Trading, the port commemorated the ship’s inaugural visit with a plaque exchange ceremony. The ceremony took place onboard the ship while it was berthed at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park, with Captain Kevin Bellido and Minister of Communication and Works Kye Rymer.

The Norwegian Prima is currently sailing its 14-night Dominican Republic, San Juan and Cozumel cruise, which departed from New York City on December 1. After departing Tortola, the ship will visit Willemstad, Curacao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Falmouth, Jamaica; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico before ending the voyage in Galveston, Texas on Dec.15

