Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Barbados Welcomes Norwegian Viva

Norwegian Viva in Barbados

Barbados Port welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva on Tuesday, December 19, according to an update on the port’s Facebook page.

Captain Kim Karlsson and his 1,470-member crew were welcomed by a delegation led by Craig Hinds from BTMI, Curtis Smith, division manager, Human Resources and Industrial Relations, BPI, Kent Fergusson, port captain, BPI, and Martin Ince, CEO of Foster & Ince Cruise. The delegation also included members from Barbados Port Inc. and Foster & Ince Cruises.

Welcoming the Viva to Barbados

The ship arrived in Barbados from Castries, St. Lucia, while sailing its week-long Night Caribbean voyage, which departed from  San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 15. From Bridgetown, the Norwegian Viva set course for Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The ship will also call in  St Thomas, US Virgin Islands before returning to San Juan on December 22.

The Norwegian Viva is scheduled to make 16 visits to Barbados this season.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.