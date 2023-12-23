Barbados Welcomes Norwegian Viva

Barbados Port welcomed Norwegian Cruise Line’s Viva on Tuesday, December 19, according to an update on the port’s Facebook page.

Captain Kim Karlsson and his 1,470-member crew were welcomed by a delegation led by Craig Hinds from BTMI, Curtis Smith, division manager, Human Resources and Industrial Relations, BPI, Kent Fergusson, port captain, BPI, and Martin Ince, CEO of Foster & Ince Cruise. The delegation also included members from Barbados Port Inc. and Foster & Ince Cruises.

The ship arrived in Barbados from Castries, St. Lucia, while sailing its week-long Night Caribbean voyage, which departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 15. From Bridgetown, the Norwegian Viva set course for Philipsburg, St. Maarten. The ship will also call in St Thomas, US Virgin Islands before returning to San Juan on December 22.

The Norwegian Viva is scheduled to make 16 visits to Barbados this season.