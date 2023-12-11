Azamara Announces $2,000 Wave Season Offer

Azamara is giving travelers up to $2,000 off per stateroom on select sailings between April 1 and December 31, 2024, when booked between December 6, 2023, and March 21, 2024.

Azamara’s Extended Destination Days give travelers more time in port to explore and expand their horizons, according to a press release.

Travelers can save on Azamara sailings such as the 7-Night Greece Intensive Voyage onboard the Azamara Journey, the 8-Night Wine and Culture Voyage onboard the Azamara Quest and the 9-Night Cities of The Western Med Voyage onboard the Azamara Quest.