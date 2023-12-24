Aurora Expeditions Joins Eyesea Pollution Reporting

Aurora Expeditions announced its partnership with the marine pollution mapping organization Eyesea, according to a press release.

The partnership marks a step towards preserving the planet’s oceans and raising awareness about the importance of sustainable maritime practices.

Aurora Expeditions is joining Eyesea as a member and will work closely on several shared initiatives, including testing Eyesea’s mapping technology and incorporating the use of Eyesea’s reporting app and supporting materials into its sailings, providing passengers with a way to provide input into environmental tech development both at sea and when they return to shore.

Aurora Expeditions’ CEO, Michael Heath, said: “We are very excited to join forces with Eyesea on this important journey towards preserving our oceans. Looking after the wild places we visit has been core to our operations since our company was founded more than 32 years ago. Now more than ever, this is an issue we all must address. Our passengers and Expedition Team are passionate about exploring the world’s most remote regions, and this collaboration allows us to not only showcase these extraordinary places but also contribute to their protection.”

Eyesea’s founder, Graeme Somerville-Ryan, added: “Together with Aurora Expeditions, we can reach a broader audience and inspire more people to join the cause of marine conservation. Our oceans are vital to the health of our planet, and by working together – by simply recording what we see and recover – we can drive much wider change.”