Atlas Sets Record Booking Week During Black Friday Sale

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced its strongest booking week ever during the recently-concluded Black Friday Sale.

The “Second Guest Sails Free” campaign and a diverse mix of expedition itineraries through early 2025 resonated with travelers, the company said in a press release, resulting in a record-breaking booking week.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our Black Friday Sale. It reflects the trust our travel advisors and guests place in us and the appeal of our unique offerings,” said James A. Rodriguez, President and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

“Our commitment to expanding our offering of destinations and experiences has been a key factor in our booking performance. Whether it’s the polar wonders of Antarctica, the culinary richness of Europe, or the cultural intrigue of South America, we provide a spectrum of choices for the modern adventurer,” said Rodriguez.

“Second Guest Sails Free” has proved to be a draw for travelers seeking unparalleled experiences without compromising luxury, Atlas Ocean said. The value-driven incentive not only attracted seasoned cruisers but also those venturing into expedition cruising for the first time, the company added.

Another important factor in the company’s recent record-breaking booking week is its diverse itinerary offering, Atlas Ocean noted.

“The range of itineraries, including summer and winter expeditions spanning Antarctica, the Arctic including Svalbard and Greenland, Europe, Iceland, South America, and more, captured the imagination of explorers,” the company said in the press release.

The opportunity to secure expedition cruises through early 2025 added to the appeal, Atlas Ocean concluded, allowing travelers to plan and lock in their adventures well in advance.

Getting ready to add the World Seeker to its fleet in 2025, Atlas Ocean Voyages currently operates a fleet of three purpose-built expedition ships, the World Navigator, the World Traveller and the World Voyager.