Atlas Ocean Voyages Reveals New Arctic Expeditions for 2025

Atlas Ocean Voyages unveiled nine new voyages to the Arctic in summer 2025.

According to a press release, the nine- to 12-night expeditions were carefully crafted to offer “an unforgettable journey through the stunning landscapes of the Arctic Circle.”

The itineraries allow for encounters with wildlife like reindeer, seals, whales, musk oxen, and walruses, the company added, “fostering a sense of curiosity, bringing explorers and nature closer together.”

The season opens with a 12-night expedition onboard the World Voyager departing June 29, 2025 from Trondheim to Longyearbyen. The sailing offers guests an opportunity to enjoy the Midnight Sun as they kayak through the fjords of Norway, Atlas Ocean said.

A similar nine-night expedition departs on the World Traveller sailing Aug 17, 2025 from Tromsø to Longyearbyen.

The season also includes popular Longyearbyen roundtrip expeditions, Atlas Ocean notes, which sail a full circumnavigation around the archipelago on either nine- or 11-day journeys. The itineraries feature crossings of N80° Moffen: the 80th parallel, following in the footsteps of past pioneers.

Nine-night departures are available on July 11, 2025, and August 26, 2025, and one 11-night sailing is being offered on July 20, 2025.

The landscapes and wildlife of the Arctic region are featured on two expeditions from Longyearbyen to Reykjavik, with calls in Norway, Greenland, and Iceland. The sailings feature Zodiac landings in Greenland National Park, one of the country’s largest fjord systems, Atlas Ocean said.

Departures include the World Voyager, sailing July 31, 2025, on a nine-night expedition, and the World Traveller embarking September 4, 2025, on a ten-night expedition.

Two 10-night East Greenland expeditions departing from Kangerlussuaq or Reykjavik spotlight the season, Atlas Ocean noted.

The sailings are highlighted by visits to the Eqi Glacier in Disco Bay, the city of Nuuk, the village of Arsuk, and the icebergs of Ilulissat.

The World Voyager sails on August 9, 2025, from Reykjavik and the World Voyager embarks in Kangerlussuaq on Aug 19, 2025.

Atlas Ocean is also offering a special condition for guests embarking or concluding their expeditions in Longyearbyen or Kangerlussuaq, which features a free charter flight inclusion.

Additionally, on all expeditions, passengers enjoy a Free Cultural Immersion experience highlighting the history, nature, and culture of the destination that may include a sampling of regional specialties or guided tours of local traditions and more.

Adventure activities include free Zodiac sightseeing safaris, allowing for up-close-and-personal experiences with landscapes and wildlife, Atlas Ocean said. Each guest also receives a complimentary parka to take home with them.