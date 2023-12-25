Artania Departs on 143-Night World Cruise

Phoenix Reisen’s Artania set sail from Germany on Saturday for a 143-night world cruise. Sailing from Hamburg to Savona, in Italy, the global itinerary is one of the longest being offered by the German brand this year.

A total of 69 ports are set to be visited during the voyage, which also includes overnight calls in 16 different destinations.

After departing from Germany, the Artania is heading west for a trans-Atlantic crossing before arriving in the Caribbean. The vessel is then set to make visits to several ports of call in Central America before crossing the Panama Canal.

On its way to Asia, the ship is also scheduled to sail to different ports in Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Mexican Riviera and the California Coast.

The cruise continues with a trans-Pacific crossing, followed by visits to destinations in the Far East and Southeast Asia.

Before returning to Europe, the Artania is also scheduled to sail in the Indian Ocean and to the Arabian Peninsula, visiting ports in the Middle East and the Red Sea on its way to the Suez Canal.

Prior to arriving in Savona, the ship makes a visit to Giardini Naxos, a small town near Taormina, in Italy’s island of Sicily.

Originally built for Princess Cruises in the mid-1980s, the Artania was formerly named Royal Princess. Before joining the Phoenix Reisen fleet in 2011, the 1,200-guest ship also sailed for P&O Cruises as the Artemis.

The Artania is the second ship to set sail on a world cruise for Phoenix Reisen this year. Replacing the Amera, the Celestyal Journey also kicked off a 143-night global journey in Savona, Italy on Dec. 21.

A third ship, the Amadea, is also scheduled to offer an intercontinental cruise for the company during the winter season. Starting in January, the ship sails a 94-night itinerary across South America that also features visits to ports in the Caribbean and the North Atlantic.