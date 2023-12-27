Twitter Facebook Linkedin
AROYA and Cruise Saudi Reveal Rendering of Cruise Ship

Aroya Ship Rendering

AROYA Cruises, the new Arabian cruise line operated by Cruise Saudi, has unveiled the renderings for the first cruise ship in its fleet, which was the former World Dream.

The 335-meter-long ship is currently undergoing an extensive refurbishment to tailor the ship to the highest standard in line with the taste of Arabian passengers, the company said in a statement.

Lars Clasen, CEO of Cruise Saudi, said: “We are delighted to sail into the new year with the unveiling of our first AROYA Cruises ship. This marks an exciting milestone for Cruise Saudi in creating a world-class cruise industry in Saudi, whilst offering a new way to holiday in the Kingdom for locals. We look forward to welcoming the first passengers onboard.”

AROYA Cruises will set sail from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in 2024.

The company said the ship will offer “exceptional onboard service, an eclectic culinary offering, and a sensational activities program, guests aboard AROYA Cruises’ will enjoy a unique remarkably Arabian hospitality experience that reflects the warm and welcoming values of Saudi culture.”

