andBeyond Partners with Quark Expeditions

andBeyond has partnered with Quark Expeditions to expand its operations to a fourth continent, according to a press release.

Together, the two brands have created A Taste of the Wild Life: A Masterclass with Kris Tompkins. The 18-night adventure in 2025 combines land and sea and gives travelers a glimpse into what is being done to protect the landscapes and wildlife inhabitants of Chile and Argentina, as well as the Antarctic Circle.

The voyage also offers an opportunity to gain insight into the events described in the documentary A Wild Life, which tells the story of Kris and Douglas Tompkins and their contributions towards nature conservation in South America.

The journey joined by Kristine McDivitt Tompkins, president and co-founder of Tompkins Conservation, an American conservationist, and former CEO of Patagonia, Inc. Tompkins and her late husband have protected approximately 14.8 million acres of parklands in Chile and Argentina through Tompkins Conservation and its partners. Throughout the adventure, she will share personal stories about protecting and rewilding large swathes of the Patagonian wilderness. There will also be a screening of the Wild Life documentary, followed by a Q&A session with Tompkins on her story.

“This new partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to go responsibly in all that we do,” said Thomas Lennartz, vice president of sales and client experience at Quark Expeditions. “We look forward to working with andBeyond to deliver awe-inspiring guest experiences in Patagonia and Antarctica, and Kris Tompkins’ expertise will be an incredible complement to the best expedition team in the industry.”

“We are thrilled to be working closely with other organizations that reflect our own values,” said Pedro Barraza, andBeyond managing director for South America. “andBeyond has a long-standing relationship with Kris Tompkins and her teams, with our conservation experts from Africa having provided advice and support to both Rewilding Chile and Rewilding Argentina in preparation for their wildlife reintroduction projects. We also relish the opportunity to partner with Quark Expeditions, whose Polar Promise principles reflect our own motto of Care of Land, Wildlife and People.”

The itinerary begins in Chilean Patagonia at the Torres del Paine National Park. Guests will stay at the Estancia Cerra Guido, where they will learn the way of the land from a local gaucho who tends to the farm’s livestock.

Leaving Patagonia, the itinerary continues to Cabo Froward (Cape Froward), where travelers can explore the mountains, glaciers and forests. Departing via the Beagle Channel, travelers will have the opportunity to photograph the area’s landscapes and sea birds.

Guests onboard the voyage can enjoy a range of activities such as Zodiac cruises, hiking in some of the world’s most untouched landscapes, sea kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and more.

On the Antarctic Peninsula, Zodiac boats will take guests to explore bays and channels and spot humpback and minke whales. Travelers can choose from several additional adventures, all led by the Expedition Team.

A Taste of the Wild Life: A Masterclass with Kris Tompkins runs from February 25 to March 15, 2025, with prices starting at $34,400 per person based on double occupancy.