Twitter Facebook Linkedin

American Cruise Lines’ Longest River Cruise Sold Out

Riverboat

American Cruise Lines announced that the longest river cruises in history, the 61-day Great United States, and the 35-Day Civil War Battlefields cruise, are now sold out for 2024.

Both itineraries are sailing for the first time in 2024. The 61-day Great United States itinerary explores 20 U.S. states (sailing August 16 to October 14), and the 35-day Civil War Battlefields itinerary explores 20 Civil War Battlefields (sailing May 3 to June 6).

“The Great United States cruise and Civil War Battlefields cruise showcase the unbelievable geography that we have available for cruising in the U.S. They also highlight our operational breadth and expertise,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “As we continue to grow, we will continue to introduce new extended experiences in Alaska and the mainland U.S.”

With demand for domestic itineraries growing, American Cruise Lines has continued to respond to the interest by introducing several new National Parks cruises, ranging from 12 to 19 days in length. This includes two Alaska National Parks cruises with guided visits to Denali, Kenai Fjords and Glacier Bay National Parks.

American’s new 2024 National Parks cruises include:

  • 19-Day Grand Alaska National Parks: includes an 11-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, and Frederick Sound.
  • 19-Day Grand Alaska National Parks: includes an 11-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, and Frederick Sound.
  • 16-Day Alaska National Parks: includes an eight-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park.
  • 16-Day National Parks and Legendary Rivers: includes an eight-day cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers and seven days of guided exploration in three National Parks—Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton
  • 12-Day Great Smoky Mountains National Park: includes a cruise on the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and two days of guided explorations in Great Smoky National Park.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.