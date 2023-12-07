American Cruise Lines’ Longest River Cruise Sold Out

American Cruise Lines announced that the longest river cruises in history, the 61-day Great United States, and the 35-Day Civil War Battlefields cruise, are now sold out for 2024.

Both itineraries are sailing for the first time in 2024. The 61-day Great United States itinerary explores 20 U.S. states (sailing August 16 to October 14), and the 35-day Civil War Battlefields itinerary explores 20 Civil War Battlefields (sailing May 3 to June 6).

“The Great United States cruise and Civil War Battlefields cruise showcase the unbelievable geography that we have available for cruising in the U.S. They also highlight our operational breadth and expertise,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “As we continue to grow, we will continue to introduce new extended experiences in Alaska and the mainland U.S.”

With demand for domestic itineraries growing, American Cruise Lines has continued to respond to the interest by introducing several new National Parks cruises, ranging from 12 to 19 days in length. This includes two Alaska National Parks cruises with guided visits to Denali, Kenai Fjords and Glacier Bay National Parks.

American’s new 2024 National Parks cruises include: