American Cruise Lines’ Longest River Cruise Sold Out

American Cruise Lines announced that the longest river cruises in history, the 61-day Great United States, and the 35-Day Civil War Battlefields cruise, are now sold out for 2024.
Both itineraries are sailing for the first time in 2024. The 61-day Great United States itinerary explores 20 U.S. states (sailing August 16 to October 14), and the 35-day Civil War Battlefields itinerary explores 20 Civil War Battlefields (sailing May 3 to June 6).
“The Great United States cruise and Civil War Battlefields cruise showcase the unbelievable geography that we have available for cruising in the U.S. They also highlight our operational breadth and expertise,” said Charles B. Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines. “As we continue to grow, we will continue to introduce new extended experiences in Alaska and the mainland U.S.”
With demand for domestic itineraries growing, American Cruise Lines has continued to respond to the interest by introducing several new National Parks cruises, ranging from 12 to 19 days in length. This includes two Alaska National Parks cruises with guided visits to Denali, Kenai Fjords and Glacier Bay National Parks.
American’s new 2024 National Parks cruises include:
- 19-Day Grand Alaska National Parks: includes an 11-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, and Frederick Sound.
- 16-Day Alaska National Parks: includes an eight-day Alaska cruise and seven days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks; and cruising in Glacier Bay National Park.
- 16-Day National Parks and Legendary Rivers: includes an eight-day cruise on the Columbia and Snake Rivers and seven days of guided exploration in three National Parks—Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton
- 12-Day Great Smoky Mountains National Park: includes a cruise on the Tennessee and Cumberland Rivers and two days of guided explorations in Great Smoky National Park.