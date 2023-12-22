Almaco Delivers Galleys and Provision Stores for Silver Nova

Almaco Group has completed the delivery of galleys and provision stores for Silversea’s Silver Nova, according to a press release.

The delivery was completed on July 4, 2023, as a visual turnkey project including pre-development, design, supply, construction and commissioning.

Almaco’s galleys and provision stores are designed to match the standards of quality and sustainability, the company said.

The galleys are equipped with appliances and systems that ensure optimal performance, energy efficiency and hygiene according to USPH standards. The provision stores are customized to meet the specific needs of each restaurant and bar onboard, with plenty of storage space and optimal preservation conditions for food and beverages.

“We are very proud to b part of this remarkable project and to deliver our catering solutions for Silver Nova, one of the most spacious and sustainable cruise ships ever built. Our galleys and provision stores are tailored to enhance the gastronomic experience onboard while making the catering areas a functional and ergonomic workspace for the galley crew,” said Frédéric Vasseur, president of the catering systems division at Almaco.

The delivery of galleys and provision stores for the Silver Nova was carried out in collaboration with Meyer Werft.

“We are very grateful to Meyer Werft for their trust and cooperation throughout this project. As always, we have worked together as one team to achieve a great result,” said Eric Guiot, project manager at Almaco.