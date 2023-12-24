Adora Magic City Sailing with Wartsila ANCS Solutions

China’s first domestically built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, features a range of solutions provided by Wärtsilä ANCS including the NACOS Platinum Valmatic automation and control system, valve control system, low location lighting, navigation system, engine and bridge control room console and smart motor control unit, according to a press release.

In addition to these solutions, Wärtsilä has also supplied the ship with its bow thruster system, a trim system as well as cable and steel parts.

The equipment was delivered to Adora Cruises in 2021 and 2022 and now the ship is preparing for its maiden voyage departing from Shanghai on January 1, 2024.

“The cruise industry has always been a key focus for ANCS in providing innovative automation and making navigation capabilities possible. The Adora Magic City not only represents a leap forward for China’s shipbuilding industry but also allows new opportunities for the cruising industry in China,” said Thomas Heldarskard-Winnerskjold, director of automation and navigation, ANCS.

“The project’s importance lies in its role as a symbol of China’s prowess in shipbuilding and Wärtsilä ANCS, with their innovative products and continuous support, have allowed us to set new standards in China for the luxury cruising industry,” said Zhou Qi, project manager, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding, CSSC.