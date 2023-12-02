A Shorter Carnival Panorama Heads Toward Drydock

A shorter Carnival Panorama, with a shaved funnel, can now squeeze under any air restrictions as the ship sails the Columbia River for the Vigor Shipyard in Portland.

Carnival cancelled a number of cruises on the ship to fix a propulsion issue, having secured a shipyard slot in Portland and OEM manufacturer help and logistics.

Meanwhile, to get to the Portland shipyard, the 2019-built Panorama first had to visit Victoria, Canada, to have most of its funnel removed.

Following the drydock in Portland, the ship will then head back to Victoria to have its funnel re-installed and then be ready to resume revenue service from Long Beach later this month with a Dec. 23 holiday cruise.

Photo Credit: Mountain Timber Market