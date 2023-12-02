Twitter Facebook Linkedin

A Shorter Carnival Panorama Heads Toward Drydock

Carnival Panorama with no funnel

A shorter Carnival Panorama, with a shaved funnel, can now squeeze under any air restrictions as the ship sails the Columbia River for the Vigor Shipyard in Portland.

Carnival cancelled a number of cruises on the ship to fix a propulsion issue, having secured a shipyard slot in Portland and OEM manufacturer help and logistics.

Meanwhile, to get to the Portland shipyard, the 2019-built Panorama first had to visit Victoria, Canada, to have most of its funnel removed.

Following the drydock in Portland, the ship will then head back to Victoria to have its funnel re-installed and then be ready to resume revenue service from Long Beach later this month with a Dec. 23 holiday cruise.

Photo Credit: Mountain Timber Market

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

60 Ships | 134,437 Berths | $41 Billion | View

EXPEDITION REPORT
2023 Expedition Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Supply Data
  • 200 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • 2027 Outlook
  • Order Today
2023 Annual Report
2023 Annual Report

Highlights:

  • Industry Outlook
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Instant Download
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2023. All Rights Reserved.