A Look Into Silver Ray’s Inaugural Season

Set to debut in summer 2024, Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Ray, will spend its inaugural season sailing the Mediterranean.

After embarking on its maiden voyage in June 2024, the sister ship of the Silver Nova (pictured above) will operate Mediterranean voyages, ranging from seven to 11 nights, with departure ports in Lisbon, Portugal; Venice and Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy; and Piraeus (Athens) Greece.

Highlights of Silver Ray’s inaugural season include: