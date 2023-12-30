A Look Into Silver Ray’s Inaugural Season

Set to debut in summer 2024, Silversea’s newest ship, the Silver Ray, will spend its inaugural season sailing the Mediterranean.
After embarking on its maiden voyage in June 2024, the sister ship of the Silver Nova (pictured above) will operate Mediterranean voyages, ranging from seven to 11 nights, with departure ports in Lisbon, Portugal; Venice and Civitavecchia (Rome) Italy; and Piraeus (Athens) Greece.
Highlights of Silver Ray’s inaugural season include:
- 11-day Athens to Fusina (Venice) itinerary, departing on July 19, 2024. Ports of call include Santorini, Greece; Corfu, Greece; Kotor, Montenegro; Bari, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Split, Croatia; Hvar, Croatia; Zadar, Croatia; and Trieste, Italy, before the voyage ends in Venice.
- 11-night Fusina To Athens cruise, departing on August 6, 2024. The ship will call in Trieste, Italy; Zadar, Croatia; Split, Croatia; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Bari, Italy; Kotor, Montenegro; Corfu, Greece; Argostoli (Kefallinia), Greece; and Santorini, before reaching Athens.
- Seven-night roundtrip sailing from Fusina departing on September 5, 2024. Ports of call include Opatija, Hvar, Split, Dubrovnik and Zadar in Croatia as well as Trieste, Italy.
- Eight-night roundtrip voyage from Athens departing on September 23, 2024. Destinations visited will include Mykonos, Greece; Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Bodrum, Turkey; Rhodes, Greece; Santorini, Greece; Chania, Crete; and Nafplion, Greece.
- 11-night Civitavecchia to Barcelona cruise departing on November 12, 2024. Ports of call include Naples, Italy; Siracusa, Sicily; La Valletta, Malta; Tunis, Tunisia; Palermo, Sicily; Cagliari, Sardinia; and Palma De Mallorca before reaching Barcelona, Spain.