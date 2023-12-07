7 Cruise Ships to Gather in Rio de Janeiro for Fireworks

A total of seven cruise ships are set to gather in Rio de Janeiro for Copacabana’s traditional New Year’s Eve festivities.

Operated by four different cruise lines, the vessels will anchor in front of the Brazilian beach ahead of the celebration, which will include a 12-minute firework display starting at midnight.

The cruise ship lineup in Copacabana includes:

MSC Seaview (MSC Cruises)

MSC Preziosa (MSC Cruises)

MSC Musica (MSC Cruises)

Costa Diadema (Costa Cruises)

Costa Fascinosa (Costa Cruises)

Serenade of the Seas (Royal Caribbean International)

Azamara Quest (Azamara)

The seven vessels are set to bring almost 20,000 passengers to the celebration, in addition to roughly 7,500 crew members.

While some of the ships will only anchor in Copacabana, other vessels will also dock at the Rio de Janeiro cruise port during the day.

The Costa Fascinosa will be one of the ships docking at the Pier Mauá Cruise Terminal. Sailing from Buenos Aires and Montevideo, the 2012-built ship is offering an eight-night cruise to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

Costa Cruises is also bringing the Costa Diadema to Copacabana for the New Year’s Eve. After leaving from Santos on Dec. 30, the 3,700-guest ship is offering a seven-night cruise in Brazil.

Three MSC Cruises vessels will also be present, including the MSC Seaview. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, the Seaside-Class vessel is set to dock in Rio before anchoring in Copacabana.

The MSC Musica and the MSC Preziosa will arrive during the evening, in time for the traditional fireworks display.

Returning to Brazil after a seven-year gap, Royal Caribbean International will send the Serenade of the Sea to the festivities. Offering a 274-night world cruise, the vessel is set to dock in Rio before heading to Copacabana.

Completing the lineup, the Azamara Quest is also scheduled to dock at the Rio de Janeiro Port ahead pf the celebration.