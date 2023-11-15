Windstar Heads to South America and Galapagos in 2025

Windstar Cruises is expanding its global reach with first-time cruises in South America beginning in December of 2025 on the Star Pride, according to a statement.

The diversification to the region creates new opportunities for the small ship cruise line’s well-traveled guests to experience new destinations, like Machu Picchu in Peru and Galapagos Islands in Ecuador

The new 16-day Marvels of Latin America Cruise Tour sailing from Colón, Panama to Lima, Peru (or reverse) adds a pre- or post-cruise tour to Machu Picchu. And there’s an option for a mid-cruise overland tour to the Galapagos Islands.

For a shorter version, an 11-day Marvels of Ecuador, Peru, and the Panama Canal includes the cruise and the optional Galapagos Island overland tour.

“Our new cruise tour in Machu Picchu and overland tour to Galapagos allow our guests to see more of South America,” explains Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog. “I’m excited to offer our loyal guests new destinations to visit with Windstar. We’re taking care of the complicated logistics to get you to all these spectacular places.”

Starting with the New Year’s sailing on December 27, 2025, through January, the itinerary includes a daylight transit of the iconic Panama Canal and is also filled with overnight stays allowing ample time for multi-day exploration in Manta, Guayaquil, and Lima. Additional port visits include Machala (where more locals go on vacation than tourists) and Trujillo, where guests can visit the nearby pre-Colombian Chimu tribe archaeological site of Chan Chan.

The Machu Picchu tour is offered as a pre- or post-cruise excursion over five days.

The mid-cruise Ecuadorian excursion to the Galapagos takes place over three days, beginning in either Manta or Guayaquil depending on the date/direction of the sailing.

Prelog added: “It’s an incredible value and makes good use of travel time by combining these locations into one cruise tour.

“These tours take care of every detail while also getting you closer to the wildlife, culture, and history of the region in a way that’s respectful of the land and the locals,” Prelog said. “Since we begin or end in Panama versus Florida where traditionally these itineraries depart from, we have fewer sea days and more port calls in South America for a rich destination experience.”