Windstar Cruises: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

After replacing a season in the Middle East with winter itineraries in the Mediterranean, Windstar Cruises is set for a unique cruise program in 2023-24.

In addition to Europe, the company will offer itineraries in the Caribbean, Central America, Australia and the South Pacific.

Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023-24 winter. Here’s the breakdown:

Caribbean and Central America

Wind Surf

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1990

Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Series of week-long cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean that can be combined into 14-night cruises, featuring visits Virgin Gorda (British Virgin Islands), Gustavia (St. Barts), Jost Van Dyke (British Virgin Islands), Nevis (St. Kits and Nevis), Iles des Saintes (Guadeloupe), and more.

Sailing Season: December 9 to March 30

Wind Star

Capacity: 148 guests

Built: 1986

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); Colon (Panama); and Puerto Caldera (Costa Rica)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Southern Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Central America, featuring destinations in Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Grenadines, Aruba and more.

Sailing Season: December 19 to March 27

Star Pride

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Panama City (Panama); Oranjestad (Aruba); Bridgetown (Barbados); and more

Length: Six to nine nights

Itineraries: Different itineraries visiting destinations the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, including the Panama Canal; Santa Marta, in Colombia; San Blas Islands, in Panama; Charlotteville, in Tobago; and more.

Sailing Season: November 4 to March 16

Mediterranean

Star Legend

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1992

Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); and Rome/Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Weeklong cruises in the Mediterranean that sail one-way between Rome and Barcelona and visit ports in Monaco, Italy, France and Spain, including overnight stays in iconic cities such as Rome, Barcelona and Monte Carlo.

Sailing Season: December to April

Australia, Tahiti and the South Pacific

Star Breeze

Capacity: 312 guests

Built: 1989

Homeports: Cairns and Melbourne (Australia); Auckland (New Zealand); Papeete (Tahiti); and more

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: After offering seven- to 15-night cruises to Australia and New Zealand between December and February, the Star Breeze kicks off a year-round series of seven- to 11-night cruises to Tahiti and the South Pacific that include itineraries to Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more.

Sailing Season: Year-round starting on December 9

Wind Spirit

Capacity: 148 guests

Built: 1988

Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)

Length: Seven to 11 nights

Itineraries: French Polynesia featuring Tahiti, the Tuamotu Islands, Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more, in addition to a 21-night ocean crossing to Costa Rica in February.

Sailing Season: November 2 to February 25