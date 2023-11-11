Windstar Cruises: Winter 2023-24 Deployment Breakdown

After replacing a season in the Middle East with winter itineraries in the Mediterranean, Windstar Cruises is set for a unique cruise program in 2023-24.
In addition to Europe, the company will offer itineraries in the Caribbean, Central America, Australia and the South Pacific.
Cruise Industry News looked into the company’s full program for the 2023-24 winter. Here’s the breakdown:
Caribbean and Central America
Wind Surf
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1990
Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Series of week-long cruises to the Eastern and Southern Caribbean that can be combined into 14-night cruises, featuring visits Virgin Gorda (British Virgin Islands), Gustavia (St. Barts), Jost Van Dyke (British Virgin Islands), Nevis (St. Kits and Nevis), Iles des Saintes (Guadeloupe), and more.
Sailing Season: December 9 to March 30
Wind Star
Capacity: 148 guests
Built: 1986
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados); Colon (Panama); and Puerto Caldera (Costa Rica)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries to the Southern Caribbean, the Panama Canal and Central America, featuring destinations in Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Grenadines, Aruba and more.
Sailing Season: December 19 to March 27
Star Pride
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Panama City (Panama); Oranjestad (Aruba); Bridgetown (Barbados); and more
Length: Six to nine nights
Itineraries: Different itineraries visiting destinations the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, including the Panama Canal; Santa Marta, in Colombia; San Blas Islands, in Panama; Charlotteville, in Tobago; and more.
Sailing Season: November 4 to March 16
Mediterranean
Star Legend
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1992
Homeports: Barcelona (Spain); and Rome/Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven to nine nights
Itineraries: Weeklong cruises in the Mediterranean that sail one-way between Rome and Barcelona and visit ports in Monaco, Italy, France and Spain, including overnight stays in iconic cities such as Rome, Barcelona and Monte Carlo.
Sailing Season: December to April
Australia, Tahiti and the South Pacific
Star Breeze
Capacity: 312 guests
Built: 1989
Homeports: Cairns and Melbourne (Australia); Auckland (New Zealand); Papeete (Tahiti); and more
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: After offering seven- to 15-night cruises to Australia and New Zealand between December and February, the Star Breeze kicks off a year-round series of seven- to 11-night cruises to Tahiti and the South Pacific that include itineraries to Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more.
Sailing Season: Year-round starting on December 9
Wind Spirit
Capacity: 148 guests
Built: 1988
Homeports: Papeete (Tahiti)
Length: Seven to 11 nights
Itineraries: French Polynesia featuring Tahiti, the Tuamotu Islands, Moorea, Bora Bora, Raiatea and more, in addition to a 21-night ocean crossing to Costa Rica in February.
Sailing Season: November 2 to February 25