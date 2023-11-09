Windstar and Coral Gardeners Partnership Celebrates First Anniversary

Windstar Cruises is celebrating the first anniversary of its partnership with Coral Gardeners.

Windstar has also announced plans to support Coral Gardeners including the expansion of its coral reef adoption program for guests, a new educational shore excursion in Tahiti and its new speaker series on coral reef preservation.

“We are proud of this important partnership with Coral Gardeners and the support and interest from our guests,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “Having sailed in Tahiti for more than 35 years, Windstar has a deep-rooted relationship with the destination and is excited about the work and positive impact Coral Gardeners is making for the health of our oceans. By working with Coral Gardeners, we can actively contribute to the preservation of these fragile ecosystems and inspire meaningful change.”

The two brands entered into a partnership in October 2022 onboard the Star Breeze in Moorea with Windstar’s 1,000 adoption donation to Coral Gardeners with the option for all cruise guests in French Polynesia to adopt a coral for a $35 per person donation. The cruise line has further expanded the program to allow all guests sailing in any destination the opportunity to adopt a coral.