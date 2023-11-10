Virgin Voyages Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Virgin Voyages announced the appointment of Peter Hunt as chief financial officer, effective from December.

Hunt brings a wealth of financial and operational experience and has previously held leadership roles at Virgin America.

“It’s wonderful to be a part of the Virgin family again and I’m thrilled to join the Virgin Voyages team,” said Hunt. “This brand is truly revolutionizing the industry with its award-winning cruise experiences, and I look forward to helping the company grow and build on its initial success.”

Additionally, Virgin Voyages recently promoted Nirmal Saverimuttu to CEO.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Peter to the crew and the leadership team as our new CFO,” said Saverimuttu.

“We are excited about the impact he will have given his background and experience with Virgin and in other growth-based companies. I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to deliver on our future plans and achieve our growth and profitability ambitions.”