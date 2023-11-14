Viking Neptune Celebrates First Anniversary

The Viking Neptune is celebrating its first anniversary this month.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 930-guest vessel was delivered to Viking on Nov. 10, 2022.

With an unusual maiden season, the Viking Neptune embarked on Viking’s 2023-2023 World Cruise just a few weeks after entering service.

Following a series of itineraries in the Mediterranean, the vessel crossed the Atlantic for the first time in December.

Soon after its maiden arrival in Fort Lauderdale, the Viking Neptune set sail on a 138-day global voyage that included visits to 28 countries and 57 ports, with overnight stays in 11 different cities.

Back to Europe, the vessel is currently offering a series of fall itineraries in the Mediterranean that features destinations in the Greek Islands, the Adriatic, the French Riviera, and more.

In December, the Neptune is set to cross the Atlantic once again before starting its second consecutive world cruise.

Also sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the 137-night itinerary features visits to several destinations in the Caribbean, Central America, the West Coast, Hawaii, the South Pacific, New Zealand and Australia.

Cruising to Tilbury, in England, the one-way global voyage also features ports of call in Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Middle East, the Mediterranean, and more.

In 2024, the ship is scheduled to offer summer cruises in Northern Europe before repositioning to North America for a series of cruises to Canada & New England, the Panama Canal, and Hawaii.

Nineth in a series of ships that started with the Viking Star in 2015, the Viking Neptune was designed to offer a traditional cruising experience.

Serving the luxury market, the 47,800-ton ship is equipped with 465 staterooms, all of which with private balconies.

According to Viking, the ship also features Scandinavian design, light-filled public spaces and abundant dining experiences, including specialty venues and al fresco options.

While identical to its sister ships, the Neptune incorporates a new hydrogen fuel cell technology onboard.