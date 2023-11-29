Viking Marks Third Expedition Season in Antarctica

Viking marked the start of its third expedition season in Antarctica, according to a press release.

The Viking Octantis and her sister ship, the Viking Polaris have arrived again in the region and will spend the Austral summer in Antarctica. The two ships will then return to North America’s Great Lakes for voyages throughout the spring, summer and early fall.

Viking has also announced that the 2025-26 season is now open for booking.

It features a new 87-day expedition, From the Arctic to Antarctica, sailing from Nuuk, Greenland to Ushuaia, Argentina.

“As we welcome guests back for a third season in Antarctica, we are pleased to introduce even more opportunities for the curious traveler to experience this phenomenal region in Viking comfort,” said Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking.

“Our guests are able to explore some of the most pristine destinations on Earth in the most responsible way possible, while also participating in meaningful scientific discoveries. On my own trip to Antarctica, I witnessed firsthand the incredible scenery and wildlife this fascinating continent has to offer. In my view, everyone should experience Antarctica at least once in their life.”

The arrival of Viking’s expedition ships in Antarctica also marks the completion of two inaugural Longitudinal World Cruises—the 71-day Longitudinal World Cruise II, from Duluth to Ushuaia, and the 70-day Longitudinal World Cruise III, from Milwaukee to Ushuaia. Following Viking’s upcoming third season in the Great Lakes, the Viking Polaris will sail the Longitudinal World Cruise IV from Milwaukee to Ushuaia in October 2024. The Viking Octantis will again sail the Longitudinal World Cruise II.