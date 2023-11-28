UnCruise Adventures Appoints New VP of Marketing and Sales

UnCruise Adventures announced the appointment of Monica Sagisi as the vice president of marketing and sales, according to a press release.

Sagisi brings a wealth of expedition cruising experience to the company’s sales and marketing departments, including over a decade at Paul Gauguin Cruises.

“I am thrilled to welcome Monica to the UnCruise Adventures family,” said Dan Blanchard, owner and CEO of UnCruise Adventures. “Her wealth of experience in expedition cruising and her passion for delivering exceptional travel experiences align perfectly with our values. Monica will be instrumental in taking our adventure offerings to new heights.”

“I have always been a fan of UnCruise Adventures, now I’m thrilled to be part of the stellar team that provides these life-changing experiences! For me, coming back to small-ship cruising is like coming home” said Sagisi.