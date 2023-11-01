Two Scenic Ships to Meet in Antarctica’s Marguerite Bay in 2024

Two Scenic ships, the Scenic Eclipse and Scenic Eclipse II, will meet in Antarctica’s Marguerite Bay at the beginning of 2024, according to a press release.

Guests on the Scenic Eclipse will sail the 13-day Antarctica in Depth tour, which starts on January 7, while the Scenic Eclipse II will take passengers on the Beyond the Antarctic Circle tour, starting January 8.

The two ships will meet on January 18 and January 21.

“Bringing both ships together will be a historic moment, not only for Scenic, but for every guest and crew to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Jason Flesher, director of discovery operations, Scenic Group. “We expect to have all the zodiacs, kayaks, paddleboards, submersibles and helicopters together, side by side in one of the most remote and magnificent places on the planet. An experience that may never be replicated again.”

Marguerite Bay is known for its icebergs, blue waters, and abundant wildlife, including leopard seals, Adelie penguins, and humpback whales, the company said in a statement.

The 13-day Antarctica in Depth expedition voyage begins from Buenos Aires, Argentina, with fares starting at $20,025 per person, double. Passengers can explore the Antarctic Peninsula for over six days, with highlights like observing Lemaire Channel’s wildlife, visits to a derelict whaling station, volcanic crater climbs, paddleboarding, kayaking, and Zodiac tours.

The Beyond the Antarctic Circle voyage is designed for those seeking to explore further south, with prices starting at $24,090. The journey includes guided kayak and paddleboarding excursions, nature walks, and daily Zodiac landings that capitalize on the extended daylight of 18-20 hours.