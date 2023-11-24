Turks and Caicos Attracts Over a Million Visitors In 2023

The Turks and Caicos Islands has welcomed over a million visitors to the destination by air and cruise so far this year, according to a press release.

From January to October 2023, 535,893 visitors arrived by air and 677,943 via cruise.

The air arrivals for 2023 represent a 4.8 percent increase compared to 2022 and an 18 percent increase over the 2019 figure for the same period. Cruise arrivals also represent a 30.5 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, which saw 519,418 cruise passengers.

“We are very pleased to see the increased number of visitors to the Turks and Caicos Islands by air and cruise for 2023. The Turks and Caicos Islands is renowned for its pristine turquoise waters and white sand beaches, world-class resorts and villas, culinary diversity, cultural experiences and natural beauty, “Beauty By Nature”. The increased visitation demonstrates the Turks and Caicos Islands’ appeal for barefoot luxury and unique experiences,” said Minister of Tourism Josephine Connolly.

“As a multi-island destination, we are also diversifying the product experience and encouraging our visitors to experience the culture, heritage and activities for day tours and/or overnight stays beyond Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos.”

A total of 434,343 arrivals were from the United States 35,606 visitors arrived from Canada. Another 8,541 travelers came from the United Kingdom.