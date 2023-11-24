Tourism Trinidad Welcomes Jewel of the Seas’ Maiden Call

Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas arrived at the Port of Spain for the first time on Tuesday, November 21, according to a press release.

To commemorate the occasion, a crest exchange took place attended by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts (MTCA), the Port of Spain City Corporation, Tourism Trinidad (TTL), the Port Authority (PATT), the port agent and the ship’s captain, Rolf Michael Lindberg.

The ship arrived during its seven-night Southern Caribbean Cruise which departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 18. After leaving Trinidad, the Jewel of the Seas for Scarborough, Tobago. Before returning to San Juan, the ship will also visit Castries, St Lucia and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

Port of Spain’s Deputy Mayor Abena Hartley said: “The increase in the number of cruise ships and visitors coming into the city presents a very real opportunity for us to develop Port of Spain as the cultural capital of the Caribbean.” Deputy Mayor Hartley continued, “We see Tourism Trinidad and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts as partners in our thrust to achieve this mandate.”

Tourism Trinidad’s CEO, Carla Cupid, added: “As a Jewel of the Caribbean ourselves, we welcome this our newest frequent traveler to Port of Spain in the Jewel of the Seas. Yet another tangible outcome from productive meetings held at various cruise conferences over the past few years.” Ms. Cupid continued, “This is a vote of confidence in the value of our destination in creating memorable passenger experiences”.

The Jewel of the Seas will make a total of 19 calls to the Port of Port of Spain between November 2023 and April 2024.